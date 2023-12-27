Plastic bag ban starts Jan. 1 in Upper Merion: 'It's a good change'

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – In the New Year, businesses face a new ban on the use of several plastic products while owners are trying to figure out how to pivot to more eco-friendly ways to serve customers.

The pizzas were coming out fresh and hot at KOP Pizza on Wednesday while CBS News Philadelphia was visiting. However, a noticeable sign hung on the wall near the cash register. The sign, from Upper Merion Township officials, came with questions for cashier Aleyah Frangiosa.

"We were kind of like, 'OK, so what's next? What are we going to do?'" she said.

Several single-use products will be banned for most businesses. That includes carry-out plastic bags and polystyrene containers. Plastic straws will also be banned, with some exceptions. The new regulation starts Jan. 1, 2024, in the township and other municipalities.

"So, we use plastic bags for soda, so the 20-ounce, the 2-liters, we use plastic bags for that," Frangiosa said. "So, I think we are going to try to find a stronger paper bag to use."

There will be more added to the ban this summer. Starting July 1, 2024, KOP Pizza must also stop giving out plastic utensils.

"They're trying to figure out how we are going to use bamboo products and try to use reusable products," Frangiosa explained.

Customer Joe Basil said the plastic needs to be banned.

"It's not biodegradable and it ends up in the oceans and stuff with all the other plastic stuff, and I think we need to make a conscious effort," Basil said.

Frangiosa said owners support the ban too.

"They love what they do and they love this pizzeria. So, they're going to do anything to help the community," she said. "It's change. But it's a good change, I think."