Pink returns to Philadelphia with 2024 Summer Carnival Tour. When to get presale tickets
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're heading into the depths of winter, but three-time Grammy winner Pink is already looking ahead to summer.
Fresh off the North American leg of her 2023 Summer Carnival Tour, the Doylestown native is bringing her show back to the States in 2024. The 17-stop run starts in August in St. Louis and returns to her Philly hometown on Sunday, Aug. 18 before heading to Hershey in October.
Next year's Philadelphia show is booked for Lincoln Financial Field. In September, Pink played her two sold-out shows at Citizens Bank Park.
Joining Pink this go-around are country star Sheryl Crow, The Script and KidCutUp. And of course, the aerial acrobatics Pink's become famous for will be part of the 2024 tour, which picks up again in February in Sydney, Australia.
How to get tickets
There are two presales for Pink's upcoming tour, one through Citi and the other through Verizon.
Both presales begin on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. and run until Sunday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m.
Verizon customers will have access to presale tickets for select shows on the tour through Verizon Up.
Tickets to the general public go on sale Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.
Busy on Aug. 18? Check out Pink's other North American tour dates:
- Aug. 10: St. Louis, The Dome at America's Center
- Aug. 14: Toronto, Rogers Centre
- Aug. 18: Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
- Aug. 21: Foxboro, MA, Gillette Stadium
- Aug. 24: Chicago, Soldier Field
- Aug. 28: Missoula, MT, Washington Grizzly Stadium
- Aug. 31: Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium
- Sep. 11: San Diego, Petco Park
- Sep. 13: Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium
- Sep. 15: Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium
- Oct. 1: Hershey, Hersheypark Stadium
- Oct. 3: East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
- Oct. 6: Syracuse, JMA Wireless Dome
- Oct. 12: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium
- Nov. 6: Arlington, Globe Life Field (rescheduled show)
- Nov. 18: Orlando, Camping World Stadium
- Nov. 23: Miami, LoanDepot Park
