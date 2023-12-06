Pink returns to Philadelphia with 2024 Summer Carnival Tour. When to get presale tickets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're heading into the depths of winter, but three-time Grammy winner Pink is already looking ahead to summer.

Fresh off the North American leg of her 2023 Summer Carnival Tour, the Doylestown native is bringing her show back to the States in 2024. The 17-stop run starts in August in St. Louis and returns to her Philly hometown on Sunday, Aug. 18 before heading to Hershey in October.

Next year's Philadelphia show is booked for Lincoln Financial Field. In September, Pink played her two sold-out shows at Citizens Bank Park.

Joining Pink this go-around are country star Sheryl Crow, The Script and KidCutUp. And of course, the aerial acrobatics Pink's become famous for will be part of the 2024 tour, which picks up again in February in Sydney, Australia.

How to get tickets

There are two presales for Pink's upcoming tour, one through Citi and the other through Verizon.

Both presales begin on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. and run until Sunday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m.

Verizon customers will have access to presale tickets for select shows on the tour through Verizon Up.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

Busy on Aug. 18? Check out Pink's other North American tour dates:

Aug. 10: St. Louis, The Dome at America's Center

Aug. 14: Toronto, Rogers Centre

Aug. 18: Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 21: Foxboro, MA, Gillette Stadium

Aug. 24: Chicago, Soldier Field

Aug. 28: Missoula, MT, Washington Grizzly Stadium

Aug. 31: Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium

Sep. 11: San Diego, Petco Park

Sep. 13: Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

Sep. 15: Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium

Oct. 1: Hershey, Hersheypark Stadium

Oct. 3: East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Oct. 6: Syracuse, JMA Wireless Dome

Oct. 12: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 6: Arlington, Globe Life Field (rescheduled show)

Nov. 18: Orlando, Camping World Stadium

Nov. 23: Miami, LoanDepot Park