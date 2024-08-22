Philadelphia-area native Pink to perform at DNC on final night

Group of Penn students taking in 2024 DNC in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The popstar Pink, a Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native, is expected to perform Thursday at the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

CBS News Philadelphia digital reporter Marcella Baietto saw Pink rehearsing her 2017 single "What About Us" on stage at the United Center Thursday afternoon. The song from her seventh solo album, "Beautiful Trauma," was inspired by the politics of the time.

"It's a protest song about people in this country and in many countries that just feel invisible and feeling forgotten," Pink told CBS News Sunday Morning in a 2017 interview.

Pink rehearses ahead of the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Aug. 22. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images



Pink performed for thousands of fans at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Sunday.

The artist is known for the physical feats and acrobatics she performs during her shows and for her hits like "Raise Your Glass" and "So What."

"I'm not just a singer. I'm a gymnast," she told 60 Minutes last year. "I can do all kinds of things. I'm physical. This body, like-- this-- the muscles that-- that scare people are-- it's my power. Right? It's like, I don't eat well to look good, I eat well to go far, fast and hard."

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to speak at the end of the night, when she will formally accept the Democratic nomination for president. Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, spoke Wednesday night.

Country music band The Chicks will perform the national anthem Thursday at the convention.

Other musical guests at the convention have included Patti LaBelle, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Maren Morris and others.