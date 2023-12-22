Rescued pig "Snoop Hogg" finds his forever home

BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A pig who gained popularity earlier in December after being rescued off the streets of Philadelphia now has a new home.

"Snoop Hogg" was rescued by a Lehigh County sanctuary and needed expensive medical care.

Here is a photo of his new family.

CBS News Philadelphia.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs stepped in and covered the cost.

The sanctuary said although they're sad to see him go, they know he's in the best hands.