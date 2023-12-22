Watch CBS News
Local News

Rescued pig "Snoop Hogg" finds his forever home

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Lost-and-found pig Snoop Hogg adopted by local family
Lost-and-found pig Snoop Hogg adopted by local family 00:32

BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A pig who gained popularity earlier in December after being rescued off the streets of Philadelphia now has a new home.

"Snoop Hogg" was rescued by a Lehigh County sanctuary and needed expensive medical care.

Here is a photo of his new family.

63vo-snoop-hogg-adopted-transfer-frame-0.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs stepped in and covered the cost.

The sanctuary said although they're sad to see him go, they know he's in the best hands.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 7:11 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.