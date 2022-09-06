PHOTOS: Giant space tarantula caught by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This new image from space might give you the creepy crawlies. A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb Telescope.

In this mosaic image stretching 340 light-years across, Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) displays the Tarantula Nebula star-forming region in a new light. Space Telescope Science Institut

Nicknamed the Tarantula Nebula, thousands of never-before-seen young stars were captured by the telescope.

The nebula is 161,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic galaxy.

It's home to some of the hottest and largest stars known to date.

You can see some of those stars sparkling pale blue in the images as well.