Phils defeat Padres in Game 4, Phans believe in their team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One more, just one more win, and this Phillies team will make history. They're on the brink of the team's first world series appearance since 2009.

Phillies fans cannot contain their excitement as the team inches one step closer to the World Series.

Phillies fans will be back in action Sunday for Game 5 rooting for a win.

It doesn't get any better than this. The Phils are on fire and fans, of course, are loving it.

Saturday night, as the game was on, fans packed sports bars with their eyes glued to the television screens cheering on the Phillies. The team celebrated a comeback in Game 4 defeating the San Diego Padres.

One win away from advancing to the World Series, fans everywhere say they will be right beside them cheering them on.

"We need another championship here. We need Philly sports to be back on top. We deserve it, the fan base deserves it, we all deserve it," a Phan said.

"We're going to win. Absolutely. A hundred percent. I am so confident," another Phan said.

"Feeling real good. We got this one. This is the one. We going to take it all the way home. It's us all day. We ready. Let's go," another Phan said.

Game 5 gets underway Sunday just after 2 p.m. It's just an exciting time to be in Philadelphia.