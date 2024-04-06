Hundreds of Philadelphians beautify city in annual Spring Cleanup event

Philadelphia's Spring Cleanup: Hundreds Come Together To Enhance The City's Beauty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphians rallied together on Saturday to participate in cleaning up the neighborhood surrounding the West Philadelphia Container Village business district. Its clean and green initiatives and enthusiastic volunteers joined forces to close out the 2024 Philly Spring Cleanup.

This year's cleanup was part of Mayor Cherelle Parker's Clean and Green Initiative, aiming to create a safer, cleaner and greener Philadelphia with economic opportunity.

More than 300 people showed up to West Philadelphia to clean up neighborhoods and provided a much-needed makeover to an empty lot adjacent to the Container Village which had become a dumping ground for junk, including several cars and even a boat that was removed earlier in the week.

Ytina Dudley, who has worked with the city for 20 years, now serves as the project manager for Councilmember Curtis Jones. She said this is the biggest turnout she's seen at the annual event.

"We have [volunteers] from small contractors to corporate people that just wanted to give back, to the tenants that actually have stores here," Dudley said. "We had a variety. Every city department came out."

Volunteers mulched, poured cement, painted and erected a fence, planting flowers next to businesses.

"It's not only [that] you are beautifying your area — but you're creating synergy amongst people," Dudley said. "We want to continue doing the things that will unite us as a community."

Jones said critical to the cleanup was creating a safe, hazard-free space for economic opportunity to thrive.

"It's making a useful place where the community can have a safe place, a green space for the community to enjoy each other," Jones said.

That is one of the biggest benefits Erica Purdie, owner of the clothing store Suíbiàn, sees.

"A cleaner space for our kids to play outside when we are out here working and stuff," Purdie said.

Parker reflected on the day's success after speaking to a crowd of hundreds who gathered to celebrate the cleanup efforts.

"It gives me a great deal of hope," Parker said. "It gives me a sense of pride. It lets me know that I'm not alone."