Philly pizza shop in Queen Village spreads Brotherly Love with Square Pies to Atlanta Braves ahead of Sunday's game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A small pizza shop in Queen Village shows some Brotherly Love to the Atlanta Braves while the team is in town playing the Phillies.

Known for its thick crust, Giuliano Lozzi said Square Pie's unique recipe is what keeps his customers coming back.

"It's so airy, it's so fluffy, and it's light so you don't feel so full after you're done eating it," said Lozzi, who has owned Square Pie since 2013.

Now, Square Pie has attracted the attention of the Braves, and Lozzi said it started with a phone call earlier in the week.

"I actually thought it was a joke at first because they wanted it for Easter, so when I called them back it was actually for real," Lozzi said.

Square Pie was scheduled to be closed on Easter Sunday, but Lozzi will now be firing up the oven after the Braves put in an order for 10 pies after Sunday's game.

"Once they called how can you turn this down? It's only like a couple hours, open up for a little bit and I'll have everything ready," he said.

Lozzi is not sure who tipped the Braves off about his business, but customers out to dinner Saturday night said they're not surprised.

"To me, it's the best pizza in Philadelphia honestly, it's why I keep coming back, so the Braves will love it. I don't like the Braves, but they'll like the pizza," said Marvin Joss.

"Well they know where they're coming then, they know exactly where to go, they know where the good quality is," said Joey Mancuso.

Lozzi said his staff has been having fun with the whole experience.

"I think my cousin wants to put Phanatic pics all over the pizza pies, which would be kind of funny, but nothing disrespectful, if anything all in good humor," he said.

Lozzi said he is a huge Flyers fan so he's letting his brother-in-law, who is a baseball guy and Phillies season ticket holder, be the one to deliver the pies to the Braves after Sunday's game.