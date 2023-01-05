Philly goats want to snack on your old Christmas tree

Philly goats ready to snack on your old Christmas tree

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some Philly goats are ready to snack on your Christmas tree. If you haven't tossed this year's Christmas tree out on the curb yet, there's another option to dispose of it.

Fox Chase Farm will gladly accept it.

Their goats are hungry and Christmas trees are one of their favorite snacks.

Olivia Mangora is a Fox Chase Farm educator in the School District of Philadelphia. She says instead of wasting your Christmas tree, why not donate it?

"Goats eat a wide variety of vegetation. They like to be curious about things and nibble on new stuff. Trees are a nice little treat for them," Mangora said.

She explains there are around 30 million Christmas trees sold in the United States annually and almost all of them end up in landfills.

There is no limit on how many trees Fox Chase Farm is accepting, the more the merrier.

The farm is currently home to 20 goats, who all have a healthy appetite.

For the pieces of the Christmas trees the goats can't munch on, the farm will utilize in other ways.

"They can enjoy a treat, compost them, mulch them up and use them in our garden," Mangora said.

The mama goats at the farm need all the snacks they can get because they are all pregnant and will be giving birth in a couple of weeks.

Fox Chase Farm will be accepting tree donations next Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit FoxChaseFarm.com for more details.

The Philly Goat Project is also accepting trees for goats to snack on. Their collection events are being held on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Jan. 21 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

