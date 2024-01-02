Here's where to recycle your Christmas tree in Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Jan. 2, 2024 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Now that the holidays are over, it's time to take down the Christmas tree.

In Philadelphia, you can recycle your tree starting Tuesday, Jan. 2.

From now through Jan. 13, you can take your tree to one of the city's tree drop-off locations or sanitation convenience centers.

The trees have to be untied and you need to remove all of the decorations, lights and ornaments.

Recycled trees are sent to a vendor that chips them up as a bulking agent for composting.

Tree recycling: City-run drop-off sites

Location: 3033 S 63rd St.

Dates: January 2-13, 2024 (except Sundays)

Times: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: 5100 Grays Ave.

Dates: January 2-13, 2024 (except Sundays)

Times: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: 15th & Bigler St.

Dates: January 6, 2024 and January 13, 2024

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Broad & Christian St.

Dates: January 6, 2024 and January 13, 2024

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 43rd & Powelton Ave.

Dates: January 6, 2024 and January 13, 2024

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Corinthian & Poplar St.

Dates: January 6, 2024 and January 13, 2024

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: American & Thompson St.

Dates: January 6, 2024 and January 13, 2024

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 2601 W Glenwood Ave.

Dates: January 2-13, 2024 (except Sundays)

Times: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: 54th & Woodbine Ave.

Dates: January 6, 2024 and January 13, 2024

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 3901 N Delaware Ave.

Dates: January 2-13, 2024 (except Sundays)

Times: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: Castor & Foulkrod St.

Dates: January 6, 2024 and January 13, 2024

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Wayne Ave & Logan St.

Dates: January 6, 2024 and January 13, 2024

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 300 Domino Lane

Dates: January 2-13, 2024 (except Sundays)

Times: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: State Rd & Ashburner St.

Dates: January 2-13, 2024 (except Sundays)

Times: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: Cathedral & Ridge Ave.

Dates: January 6, 2024 and January 13, 2024

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Location: Gravers Lane & Seminole St.

Dates: January 6, 2024 and January 13, 2024

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Washington Lane & Ardleigh

Dates: January 6, 2024 and January 13, 2024

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 7901 Ridgeway St. (Fox Chase Rec.)

Dates: January 6, 2024 and January 13, 2024

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 1400 Cottman - Pennway & Cottman Ave. (Jardel Rec.)

Dates: January 6, 2024 and January 13, 2024

Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.