Man dead, security guard injured after shooting at Phillips 66 gas station in Philadelphia's Fairmount section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is dead and a private security guard is recovering after shots were fired at a Phillips 66 gas station in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood Tuesday night, according to police.

Police say at around 7 p.m., a private security guard on duty at the gas station located at 900 West College Avenue, was shot once in the leg.

A second victim, a 39-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the face and legs, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died just before 7:30 p.m., police said.

The 30-year-old security guard was also taken to Temple University Hospital and is said to be stable, according to police.

Philadelphia police said they are investigating both inside and outside the gas station, recovered multiple weapons and have not made any arrests yet.