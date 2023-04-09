Watch CBS News
Police ID person killed, offender in BSL Center City shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the person shot and killed at the Walnut-Locust Station on the Broad Street Line Saturday afternoon. They have also arrested 36-year-old Phillip Riddick in connection with this case who is now awaiting charges.

Twenty-one-year-old Joseph Lighty and Riddick got into an argument on the street level around the 200 block of South Broad Street Saturday afternoon.

The two entered the Broad Street Line platform from there and continued their argument, police say. Then, authorities say, Riddick's gun discharges, striking Lighty in the left leg.

Lighty died at Jefferson Hospital around 3 p.m., police say.

Officials say murder charges for Riddick are pending. He also had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to show up to court for an unrelated offense. 

