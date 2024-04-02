Start time of Philadelphia Phillies-Cincinnati Reds Wednesday game pushed back

Satellite election offices in Philadelphia and still no Powerball winners | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The start time for Wednesday's Philadelphia Phillies-Cincinnati Reds game has been moved from 1:05 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. due to the weather forecast.

The Phillies said they decided to move the game back to give both teams the best chance to complete the series. The Philadelphia region is currently in the midst of a two-day storm system bringing waves of rain, and parts of the Delaware Valley could get more than two inches.

The Phillies said all fans who purchased tickets and parking for Wednesday's game will be able to use them despite the start time getting moved. The gates will open at Citizens Bank Park at 2:35 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets for the original 1:05 p.m. game from third-party sites, including SeatGeek, should attend the 4:05 p.m. start time.

The Phillies said fans who purchased a ticket for Wednesday's game will receive a special 2024 ticket offer early next week.

The Phillies beat the Reds on Tuesday night, 9-4, after Bryce Harper smacked three home runs, including a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning.