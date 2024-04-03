Philadelphia forecast: NEXT Weather Alert issued for heavy rain, possible thunderstorms Wednesday

Heavy rain Wednesday, best chance for thunderstorms later in the day | NEXT Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another 1.37 inches of rain was added to the rain bucket on Tuesday, bringing our April total to nearly 2 inches just two days into the month.

On Wednesday we'll likely add another 1-2 inches in overall totals, but some spots may get even more than that.

The daily rain record for April 3 is 2.28 inches, set in 1915. If we end up getting 1.49 inches or more, it'll be the wettest start to April ever recorded. The current record is 2.85 inches between April 1-3, 2005.

Rain all day

In addition to consistent rain throughout the day, we're looking at the possibility of a strong storm or two that could become thunderstorms Wednesday. That's why our team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert Day for the region.

According to meteorologist Kate Bilo, we could see a slight lull in the rain mid-morning, but the back end of this system will quickly move in, bringing more rain and the chance for those thunderstorms alter in the afternoon.

The most active period of rain Wednesday will likely be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., though before and after that the period we'll still have showers.

Wednesday radar CBS Philadelphia

Winds also pick up throughout the day Wednesday as the system moves through and will especially batter the coastline, where gusts could reach 40 mph and even higher across parts of northern New Jersey. In the city, gusts could reach 30 mph out of the east.

Rainfall chances over the next 24 hours CBS Philadelphia

Flood Watch

A Flood Watch is in effect for almost the entire Delaware Valley until 6 p.m. Thursday. Areas along the coast are also under a Coastal Flood Advisory for the high tides Wednesday afternoon/evening and Thursday morning.

Flood Watch, April 3, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Parts of South Jersey and Delaware are under a Level 2, or marginal risk, for severe weather Wednesday.

Severe weather risk for Wednesday, April 3, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Phillies forecast

The start time for Wednesday's Philadelphia Phillies-Cincinnati Reds game has already been moved from 1:05 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. due to the forecast.

The Phillies said Tuesday they decided to move the game back to give both teams the best chance to complete the series. Fans who purchased tickets and parking for Wednesday's game will be able to use them despite the start time getting moved. Gates open at Citizens Bank Park at 2:35 p.m.

Phillies forecast for April 3, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

When does the rain clear out?

A few showers are still likely Thursday afternoon, but then we'll finally dry out on Friday and into the weekend. High temperatures all week remain cooler than normal in the low 50s, but by Sunday temps will finally get back to up 60 degrees.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

7-day forecast, April 3, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Wednesday: High of 50, NEXT Weather Alert Day

Thursday: High of 55, low of 43, PM showers

Friday: High of 50, low of 40, clouds, a shower

Saturday: High of 53, low of 37, some sun

Sunday: High of 60, low of 37, mostly sunny

Monday: High of 64, low of 39, bright for eclipse

Tuesday: High of 71, low of 45, warm