Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: John Kruk to throw out 1st pitch in 1st Game 7 in franchise history

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in their 141 years of existence, the Philadelphia Phillies will play a Game 7. The Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks will go toe-to-toe Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park for a date with the Texas Rangers in the World Series.

The Phillies' bats went silent in a 5-1 loss to the D-Backs in Game 6 on Monday night.

Manager Rob Thomson said postgame that no changes are coming to the lineup, so expect to see the same lineup as in Game 6.

Here's what you need to know for Game 7.

Who's throwing out the first pitch?

Former Phillies first baseman and current broadcaster John Kruk will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday night, tentatively planned for around 7:40 p.m., according to a Phillies news release.

Throwing out the first pitch tonight, let’s get this done tonight @Phillies — John Kruk (@JohnKruk) October 24, 2023

Kruk, a member of the 1993 National League champions Phillies and 2011 Phillies Wall of Fame inductee, hasn't been part of the broadcast team in the playoffs since the games are nationally televised.

Who is pitching today?

Game 7 will be a rematch of Game 3: Ranger Suarez for the Phillies and rookie Brandon Pfaadt for the Diamondbacks.

"I don't think he'll be too nervous out there," Thomson said of Suarez. "He's a cool customer. He'll go out there and pitch his game."

Both Suarez and Pfaadt pitched well in Game 3 in what was the only true pitching duel of the series so far.

Suarez allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked one in 5 1/3 scoreless innings at Chase Field. His counterpart, Pfaadt, shut down the Phillies' lineup over 5 2/3 innings: two hits, no runs, nine strikeouts.

The Diamondbacks won Game 3, 2-1. Neither starter factored into the decision.

What is the Phillies lineup today?

Thomson didn't change anything about his lineup for Game 7 against the Diamondbacks.

Here's the team's lineup Tuesday night:

Kyle Schwarber, DH Trea Turner, SS Bryce Harper, 1B Alec Bohm, 3B Bryson Stott, 2B J.T. Realmuto, C Nick Castellanos, RF Brandon Marsh, LF Johan Rojas, CF

When is the World Series?

Game 1 of the 2023 World Series will be on Friday in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers will have home field for the Fall Classic regardless of who wins Tuesday's Game 7 between the Phillies and Diamondbacks.

Why's that? Home field goes to the team with the regular-season winning percentage, with the tiebreaker being head-to-head.

Texas swept the Phillies to open the 2023 regular season and has a better record than Arizona.

What is the history of NLCS Game 7?

The Phillies have never played a Game 7 in their 140 years as a major league franchise.

The Diamondbacks have played in one Game 7, beating the New York Yankees, 3-2, to win the 2001 World Series.

Phillies-Diamondbacks will be the 23rd Game 7 of the NLCS in baseball history, according to Baseball-Reference. The home team is 7-4 in NLCS Game 7s.