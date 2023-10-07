Phillies vs. Braves: Ranger Suarez to start Game 1 of NL Division Series, full roster released

Phillies manager Rob Thomson names Ranger Suarez as Game 1 starter vs. Braves in NLDS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies left-handed pitcher Ranger Suarez, for the second straight postseason, will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Suarez is facing Braves righty Spencer Strider. The Braves confirmed their Game 1 and 2 starters in a post on X.

Suarez had a 4.18 ERA in 22 starts during the regular season. He faced Atlanta just once, picking up a no decision in a 4-2 loss on June 20 at Citizens Bank Park. Suarez struck out seven and allowed one run in six innings.

The 28-year-old started Game 1 of last year's NLDS in Atlanta, allowing one run on three hits and five walks in 3 1/2 innings.

"We all know that the moment is not going to be too big for Ranger," Thomson told reporters Friday. "He's a pretty cool cucumber out there. We're confident in that."

Zack Wheeler will start Game 2 on Monday and Aaron Nola will start Game 3 on Wednesday.

Wheeler will face off against the Braves' lefty Max Fried.

On Friday, Thomson said the Phillies will make changes to their roster for the NLDS.

Full Philadelphia Phillies roster for National League Division Series against Braves

Only one change was made to the Phillies' NLDS roster compared to the Wild Card series. Infielder Weston Wilson was replaced with right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen.

Here is the Phillies' full NLDS roster:

Pitchers

Left-handers: José Alvarado, Cristopher Sánchez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm and Ranger Suárez

Right-handers: Seranthony Domínguez, Jeff Hoffman, Orion Kerkering, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker and Zack Wheeler

Catchers

J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs

Infielders

Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott and Trea Turner

Outfielders

Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, Johan Rojas and Kyle Schwarber

First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. Saturday at Truist Park. The game will air on TBS.

