Phillies, Unions fans prep for possible championship weekend

Phillies, Union could both win championships this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday isn't just a big day for the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston. The Union will take on LAFC in the MLS Cup final in Los Angeles.

Phillies fans are flying to Houston for the World Series and Union fans are flying to Los Angeles for the MLS Cup. They're hoping their teams will make history.

Home sports fans have high hopes for their favorite teams.

The Phillies and the Union could become league champions this weekend.

"We're happy to get one," Thomas Novino, a Union fan from Broomall, said, "but two in the same weekend would be incredible."

But it won't be easy.

We caught up with Phillies fans at Philadelphia International Airport heading to Houston to watch Game 6 of the World Series.

Leo Daley was at Game 5 Thursday night and is now flying home to Chicago, and hoping the Fightins can come back and beat the Astros.

"Still won in Houston. We're down 3-2, but anything is possible," Daley said. "[Zack] Wheeler's on the mound tomorrow, so yeah, just miracles can happen."

As for the Union, the club is already making history by reaching the MLS Cup for the first time.

And some fans at the Union shop in Subaru Park say it could be a close game.

"I've been a Union season ticket holder from day 1," Jim Shields said, "so tomorrow is the epitome of my membership."

Drexel University professor and sports history buff Joel Maxcy compares this unique moment to 1980, when the Phillies, Eagles, Sixers and Flyers were all in their respective league championships.

"The Phillies have just, in their 100-year history, a couple World Series championships, although they've been in it several times," Maxcy said. "This would be a first for the Union because they're much younger."

There are four Union watch parties happening Saturday for the big match.