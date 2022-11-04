Union fans can watch MLS Cup Championship at Subaru Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports teams have been thriving over the last few weeks and the madness isn't over yet. The Phillies head back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series and the Union are in the MLS Cup Championship.
They head to Los Angeles to play Los Angeles FC at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
For the fans who can't make the trip to the West Coast, what better way to watch the match than at Subaru Park?
The Union are hosting a watch party for the MLS Cup Saturday.
It's free to attend, but tickets are required. Click here to get yours.
