Union fans can watch MLS Cup Championship at Subaru Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports teams have been thriving over the last few weeks and the madness isn't over yet. The Phillies head back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series and the Union are in the MLS Cup Championship.

They head to Los Angeles to play Los Angeles FC at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For the fans who can't make the trip to the West Coast, what better way to watch the match than at Subaru Park?

The Union are hosting a watch party for the MLS Cup Saturday.

It's free to attend, but tickets are required. Click here to get yours.