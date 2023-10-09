Here's the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup in Game 2 of NLDS vs. Atlanta Braves

Phillies manager Rob Thomson talked Monday afternoon about Game 2 against the Atlanta Braves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After stealing Game 1 of the National League Division Series, the Philadelphia Phillies will look to go up 2-0 on the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

With Atlanta sending lefty Max Fried to the mound, the Phillies placed Cristian Pache in the lineup over Brandon Marsh.

Below is the full Game 2 lineup:

DH Kyle Schwarber

SS Trea Turner

3B Alec Bohm

1B Bryce Harper

C J.T. Realmuto

RF Nick Castellanos

2B Bryson Stott

LF Cristian Pache

CF Johan Rojas

P Zack Wheeler

Several Phillies players have great numbers against Fried.

Bryce Harper is batting .300 vs. Fried and smacked two homers against him.

Realmuto leads the team in home runs against Fried with three in 40 at-bats. Overall, he's hitting .350 against the lefty.

Castellanos, Schwarber and Turner have also all gone yard vs. Fried.

The matchup with Fried gives the Phillies a chance to take a 2-0 series lead against their division rivals.

After Ranger Suarez and an assortment of bullpen arms got the job done for the Phillies in Game 1, Wheeler will head to the mound after a dominant performance in the Wild Card Series against the Miami Marlins.

Last week, Wheeler struck out eight batters in a 4-1 victory.

But just like the Phillies, the Braves have also succeeded against Wheeler in their careers.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies have each hit multiple home runs against the Phillies' ace.

Below is Atlanta's lineup for Game 2: