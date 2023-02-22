"Everyone's hungry": Phillies hold full spring training workouts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday afternoon open up the Grapefruit League with split-squad games against the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters Tuesday that left-handed pitcher Michael Plassmeyer will start one of the two games. Thomson did not reveal who would start the other.

In early March, several Phillies will head to the World Baseball Classic for two weeks, so it will be an abbreviated spring training schedule for many of your favorite Phillies.

Tuesday was like the first day of school for the Phillies.

While pitchers and catchers and most others have been in camp since last week, Tuesday was the team's first day of full-squad workouts in Clearwater, Florida.

The boys were all together again after a shortened offseason brought on by their magical World Series run, which ended two wins shy of a championship.

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber hits during a spring training baseball workout Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Clearwater, Florida. David J. Phillip/AP

Kyle Schwarber is one of eight Phillies who will play in the WBC. Schwarber will join teammates shortstop Trea Turner and catcher J.T. Realmuto on Team USA. Five other major league Phillies will be playing in the tournament.

Schwarber said Tuesday it was nice to see his teammates again.

"It's great," he said. "When you can get everyone in the same room, see everyone who's -- we haven't seen each other ...it was short, but it was still a long time."

How short was it from their loss to the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series to the first full-squad workout?

Just 107 days.

Schwarber, though, said the Phillies are ready to get back at it again.

"It's good to see everyone in," Schwarber told reporters. "Everyone's hungry. Everyone's ready to go."

The Phillies' season opener is March 30 in Arlington against the Texas Rangers. Their home opener is April 6 vs. the Cincinnati Reds.