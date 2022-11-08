Rob Thomson not named NL Manager of the Year Award finalist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The man who took over a 22-29 team and led it to Game 6 of the World Series is, somehow, not a finalist for the National League Manager of the Year Award. Major League Baseball on Monday revealed the finalists: Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, New York Mets' Buck Showalter and Atlanta Braves' Brian Snitker.

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson did not make the cut.

Three NL managers who led their teams to over 100 wins. pic.twitter.com/vYCKhWCREr — MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2022

Thomson became just the seventh interim manager to take a team to the postseason. The Phillies were 65-46 under Thomson.

The Phillies did not win 100 games like the Dodgers, Braves and Mets, but under Thomson, the club rallied together and ended an 11-year postseason drought.

Not only did they end the drought, but the Phillies did while navigating without Bryce Harper and Jean Segura for prolonged periods of time because of injuries and even ace Zack Wheeler too.

The Phils removed the interim tag and signed Thomson to a two-year deal after his club beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Series.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America votes on the awards.