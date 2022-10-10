Phillies lock up manager Rob Thomson for next two seasons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October is underway in Philadelphia, and the Phillies just locked up Rob Thomson for the next two years.

The Phils signed Thomson to a 2-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons on Monday ahead of their National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies have signed manager Rob Thomson to a two-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today. pic.twitter.com/fUyPgFIdgY — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 10, 2022

Thomson is the 56th manager in Phillies history and has been with the club since December 2017 when he was hired as a bench coach.

The 59-year-old took over the Phillies club after Joe Girardi was fired back in June of this season. At the time, the Phils were 22-29 with a .431 winning percentage. Thomson led the Phillies to a 56-46 record with a .586 winning percentage, and the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2011.

He is the 4th manager in MLB history to take over a team that was at least seven games under .500 and lead them to the postseason.

The Phillies' playoff run continues on Tuesday for Game 1 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves.