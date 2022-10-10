Phillies lock up manager Rob Thomson for next two seasons
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October is underway in Philadelphia, and the Phillies just locked up Rob Thomson for the next two years.
The Phils signed Thomson to a 2-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons on Monday ahead of their National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.
Thomson is the 56th manager in Phillies history and has been with the club since December 2017 when he was hired as a bench coach.
The 59-year-old took over the Phillies club after Joe Girardi was fired back in June of this season. At the time, the Phils were 22-29 with a .431 winning percentage. Thomson led the Phillies to a 56-46 record with a .586 winning percentage, and the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2011.
He is the 4th manager in MLB history to take over a team that was at least seven games under .500 and lead them to the postseason.
The Phillies' playoff run continues on Tuesday for Game 1 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves.
for more features.