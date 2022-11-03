Venezuelan restaurant in Society Hill is a Phillies favorite

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - From the streets of Venezuela to 4th Street in Philadelphia, the smell and the sizzle of freshly made cachapas is what's bringing Phillies players to Puyero Venezuelan Flavor.

"Baseball in Venezuela is the main sport, so there are several players on the Phillies and have played on the Phillies throughout the years," Puyero Venezuelan Flavor co-owner Gil Arends said.

Two of those players are Venezuelan Phillies pitchers Ranger Suarez and Jose Antonio Alvarado. They both are getting a taste of home while they're in the states representing their country on the diamond.

"When you see that it's very humbling and I feel very proud, and it's very exciting to see them succeed," Arends said.

After immigrating to Philly in 2011, Arends has been sharing his Venezuelan cuisine not only with Philadelphia but with the Phillies for years now.

"We first started working with them back in, I think in 2018, and we cater and serve them food since then," Arends said.

Jose Benavides is with Casa de Venezuela, a nonprofit promoting their heritage. He also shares how baseball is embedded in their culture.

"Baseball is huge in Venezuela and for us this run with the Phillies has been amazing especially with two of our guys being in the front and center," Benavides said.

Arends adds: "You see Venezuelans that are actually in the spotlight and feeling the love by the whole city, being supported by the city of Philadelphia.

Over their shared love for food and the sport, Venezuelans are proving that baseball isn't just America's favorite pastime.