Phillies surprise Philadelphia-area kid battling brain cancer with an extreme bedroom makeover

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The Phillies organization is doing its part to help families going through a tough time.

On Thursday, they planned a big surprise for Rosie McKenna, a 6-year-old girl from Havertown battling two types of cancer.

While Rosie was at school, volunteers gave the bedroom she shares with her two older sisters an extreme makeover. The team spent hours painting, prepping and decorating with sports-themed décor, including a giant banner of Aaron Nola. They even stuck 900 baseball cards to the ceiling.

"It's like a whole new room," her big sister, Daniella McKenna, 11, said. "I thought like, whose room is this? Is it mine or is it someone else's?"

The Phillies chose Rosie for the makeover after she was identified through the J Foundation, a nonprofit that supports children battling life-threatening diseases.

"Rosie was chosen because of her fight and for her love of the Fightin' Phils," Steve D'Antonio, chairperson of the J Foundation, said.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, 5,000 children are diagnosed with brain cancer every year. Rosie was also diagnosed with leukemia.

"Rosie has had five years of treatment, 64 rounds of radiation to her brain," said Julia McKenna, Rosie's mother. "She's also had four brain surgeries."

While Rosie's journey hasn't been easy, her mom is grateful for the community's support. The family will also be getting free tickets to one of the Phillies' nine upcoming homecoming games.

"By giving back to our community and our fans," TJ Farrell, Coordinator of Community and Charity Events for the Phillies, said, "it shows that we may not be able to control what happens on the field, but off the field we're still trying to make a difference."