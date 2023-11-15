Watch CBS News
Phillies team up with Pennsylvania Horticultural Society for tree planting in Philadelphia

By Jasmine Payoute

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies team up for massive tree planting event in Philadelphia
Phillies team up for massive tree planting event in Philadelphia 02:57

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday teamed up with hundreds of volunteers in the Bridesburg section of the city to kick off a massive tree planting event.

The Phillie Phanatic, Phillies ballgirls and volunteers with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society gave out more than 1,700 trees.

It's in preparation for a citywide tree planting set to take place this weekend.

Some of the trees are tagged with the names of the Phillies' top home run hitters from last season.

"It's something that we felt was a great fit," Phillies director of community initiatives Mary Ann Moyer said, "a way to utilize the success of the team in order to contribute to the tree canopy coverage in Philadelphia. The shade, the benefits for the community, beautifying the community. And also fresh air."

If you want to get involved, you can sign up to volunteer online.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 12:19 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

