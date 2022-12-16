Phillies officially sign pitcher Taijuan Walker to 4-year deal

Digital Brief: Dec. 16, 2022 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies agreed to a four-year contract with starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, the team announced Friday.

Last season with the New York Mets, the 30-year-old Walker was 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 132 strikeouts. He was a 2021 National League All-Star.

Walker has previously pitched for the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays.

Walker will wear No. 99 for the Phillies.

The deal was previously teased in multiple reports.

Prior to the Phillies' official announcement of the deal, Walker, 30, tweeted a video of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song.