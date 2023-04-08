Phillies Nation excited for this season after home opener win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fans say was good to be home right at Citizens Bank Park. They say the energy in the home opener reminded them of the same energy from the World Series.

"Who doesn't love a good opener?" one fan said.

We couldn't say it better ourselves. The Phillies are back and fans summed up the 5-2 win against the Cincinnati Reds.

"We are just too good we are just too good," another fan said.

Fans flooded Citizens Bank Park and many wore their Phillies and birthday best.

"And everyone is there it's a full house you can't move," one fan said. "His birthday is tomorrow."

He says he was forced to wear it.

The Pregame festivities also didn't disappoint.

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni threw out the first pitch and Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins raised the 2022 National League pennant.

Fans say Citizens Bank Park was loud and full of energy, like always. They can't wait to see what this season brings.

"Last game I was at was last year's Padres game 5. Clinched it went to the World Series," one fan said. "Electric energy same energy was there today. You see the full count and everyone is up on their feet clapping and screaming it was awesome a lot of fun."

"Every hit, every bat it's great," another fan said.

Fans say they know the Phillies had a rocky start to the season but they say the team is just getting warmed up for another World Series and the home opener proved just that.