Here's the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup in Game 3 of NLDS vs. Atlanta Braves

Phillies fans begin to lineup at Citizens Bank Park ahead of NLDS Game 3 against Braves

Phillies fans begin to lineup at Citizens Bank Park ahead of NLDS Game 3 against Braves

Phillies fans begin to lineup at Citizens Bank Park ahead of NLDS Game 3 against Braves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are back at Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

RELATED: Phillies vs. Braves: Raul Ibanez, Gov. Josh Shapiro to throw out 1st pitch for Game 3

Here's the Phillies' starting lineup on Wednesday as they hope to take a 2-1 series lead:

DH Kyle Schwarber

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

3B Alec Bohm

2B Bryson Stott

C J.T. Realmuto

RF Nick Castellanos

LF Brandon Marsh

CF Johan Rojas

RHP Aaron Nola

In the first game of the NLDS in Philadelphia, the Braves are sending right-hander Bryce Elder to the mound.

Outside of Castellanos, the Phillies haven't had much success against the righty in their careers.

Castellanos has two home runs against Elder in five plate appearances. It's a small sample size, but Bohm and Marsh are the only other Phillies players to record a hit against Elder.

Meanwhile, it's a different story for the Braves against Nola. Historically, Atlanta's top players have crushed the ball off Nola.

Austin Riley has hit five homers off Nola and Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna have each smacked four apiece.

In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Miami Marlins, Nola shined in the win. He recorded three strikeouts in seven innings and only allowed three hits and zero runs.

Below is Atlanta's lineup for Game 3: