Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.

Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.

Gordon Ernst, Jr. sent me this cell phone video inside Minute Maid Park when JT Realmuto hit that 10th inning homer to secure a World Series Game 1 win for the Phillies! We’re back live outside Minute Maid Park in Houston this morning @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/JvNsNUA7Rl — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) October 29, 2022

There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.

CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to show up and the players certainly felt the Philly love.

"That's a really good team out there," Bryce Harper said. "This building is pretty loud as well. They've been to a lot of these games, as fans and as players as well. We just came in here, just tried to do our job, and not really worried about anything else around us. Worried about what we can control inside our dugout and have all the confidence in the world in doing that."

"We felt like the underdog, I think a little bit, or at least been told we were the underdog and I think that doesn't necessarily sit well with us. We feel like we're as good a team as anybody," Rhys Hoskins said.

And a photo from the game is making rounds of social media. A little kid looking like he's talking smack to an older Astros fan. If that photo doesn't capture Philly spirit, I'm not sure what does

Game 2 is Saturday night. The roof, once again, is expected to be closed, which could certainly help Phillies home run sluggers once again.