Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves: NLDS schedule

By Thomas Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies won their first playoff series in 12 years this weekend and swept the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in the NL Wild Card series. Now, Philadelphia will face the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. 

Here's the schedule: 

  • Game 1: Phillies @ Braves on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 1:07 p.m.
  • Game 2: Phillies @ Braves on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 4:35 p.m.
  • Game 3: Braves @ Phillies on Friday, Oct. 14, TBD
  • Game 4: Braves @ Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 15, TBD -- if necessary
  • Game 5: Phillies @ Braves on Sunday, Oct. 16, TBD -- if necessary

The last time the Phillies and Braves faced off in the playoffs was in 1993. Philadelphia beat Atlanta 4-2 in the NLCS to advance to the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. 

The Phillies went 8-11 against the Braves this season. 

First published on October 9, 2022 / 9:53 PM

