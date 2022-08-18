Phillies place Brandon Marsh on 10-day IL, claim outfielder off waivers from Blue Jays

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies will be without one of their trade deadline acquisitions for a little while. The Phillies placed center fielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain and claimed outfielder Bradley Zimmer off waivers from the Blue Jays.

Additionally, the Phillies transferred Bryce Harper to the 60-day IL to make room for Zimmer on the 40-man roster. This will not impact Harper's timeline in his return from a broken left thumb.

Marsh's IL designation is retroactive to Aug. 17, meaning he's eligible to be activated on Aug. 27.

The center fielder was injured Tuesday night in the Phillies' 11-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Marsh attempted to rob a Jonathan India home run in the third inning and collided hard into the right-center field wall at Great American Ball Park.

Jonathan India - Cincinnati Reds (8)

pic.twitter.com/ctjGtdoJiB — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 16, 2022

Marsh left the game, walking off the field with the Phillies' athletic trainer but missed Wednesday's series finale in Cincinnati with a knee and ankle injury.

Zimmer, 29, comes to Philadelphia from Toronto. In 77 games this season, the center fielder is hitting .105/.209/.237 with two home runs. He can play all three outfield positions and bats left-handed. He has 1 out above average this season, according to Statcast.

The Phillies are hoping to get Kyle Schwarber back from a calf sprain on Friday night, but the left fielder will return first as the designated hitter before returning to the outfield.

The Phils were short on outfield depth, and Zimmer adds a body with five-plus years of experience into the fold.

Zimmer joins Matt Vierling and Nick Castellanos as the only healthy outfielders on the big league roster.

Infielder Nick Maton played his first two career games in left field Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. Before replacing Marsh in the outfield Tuesday, playing left field with Vierling moving to center, Maton had just two professional outfield appearances.

Philadelphia opens a four-game series with the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.