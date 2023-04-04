Philadelphians on both sides react to Trump pleading not guilty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police tell CBS News Philadelphia they have been monitoring this situation closely and say there are no indications of any protests in Philly.

But many people from both sides are reacting to Donald Trump pleading not guilty Tuesday.

Trump walked into the courthouse in Lower Manhattan in the afternoon as the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with a crime. The historic arraignment set off a strong reaction from voters in the Delaware Valley.

"He has gotten away with way too much for way too long and I think this sets a precedent that he will not get away with this," Jennifer Baskerville said.

"Our nation is going downhill it really is," Nelson Serrano said. "Especially when it comes to the rule of law."

"It has been a witch hunt for him the last few years of his presidency and it kind of appears that the only hope of him not running is to get arrested so he doesn't have a shot at running again," Sidney Kazazi said.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the Republican party in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey but haven't heard back.

But on their Twitter page, the New Jersey GOP released a statement going after Manhattan's district attorney saying:

"In a lot of ways, I think his base sees this as an attack on them and here's the hated establishment trying to bring him down, and by extension, trying to bring them down," Brian Rosenwald said.

Rosenwald is a historian and political scientist at the University of Pennsylvania.

He believes the 34 charges against Trump will fire up his base and could actually help him clinch the nomination in his re-election bid. But the repercussions depend on the facts of the case.

"I don't think it helps him in a general election, but in the primary, I think it's a huge boost to him," Rosenwald said.

Trump's campaign has raised some $8 million since he was indicted.