Philly Zoo Summer Ale Festival to feature beer, food and animals

By Danielle Elllis

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Beer, food and animals! It doesn't get much better than that.

The Philadelphia Zoo is bringing back a popular event for the 21-and-over crowd.

The zoo's annual Summer Ale Festival returns on June 24, where you can sample more than 100 award-winning craft beers, seltzers and ciders while you check out the animals.

The event features live music, dancing and food trucks. It also serves as a fundraiser to help support the zoo.

The Philadelphia Zoo, known as America's first zoo, has been around 160 years and works on conserving wildlife, caring for animals and educating the community. It is also home to more than 1,900 rare and endangered animals.

Tickets are on sale now for the "adults only" event and prices range from $95 for early admission to $45 for non-drinkers. Zoo members also get a $10 discount on all tickets.

For tickets or more information on the event, visit the Philadelphia Zoo website.

