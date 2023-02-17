Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Zoo welcomes 2 baby sloth bear cubs

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the circle of life! The Philadelphia Zoo welcomes two new sloth bear cubs. 

The cubs were born at the zoo last month. Zoo workers still don't know the cubs' gender and neither has been named yet. 

Both the mama bear and her cubs are in good health. 

However, if you're looking to visit the sloth cubs in person, you'll have to wait a little bit longer. 

The cubs don't go on display for the public to see until later this spring. 

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

