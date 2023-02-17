Philadelphia Zoo welcomes 2 baby sloth bear cubs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the circle of life! The Philadelphia Zoo welcomes two new sloth bear cubs.

The cubs were born at the zoo last month. Zoo workers still don't know the cubs' gender and neither has been named yet.

Both the mama bear and her cubs are in good health.

However, if you're looking to visit the sloth cubs in person, you'll have to wait a little bit longer.

The cubs don't go on display for the public to see until later this spring.