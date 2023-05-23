Philadelphia Zoo holding contest to name 2 baby sloth cubs

The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: May 15-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two baby sloth bear cubs will make their public debut Tuesday at the Philadelphia Zoo.

The 4-month-old male cubs get to explore their outdoor habitat for the very first time with their mom, Kayla, close by.

The zoo is inviting you to help name the sloth cubs.

We have a feeling you'll be seeing more of these two pretty soon... 😉 #BearAwarenessWeek



📸 Keeper Kim pic.twitter.com/28ob3kb3a4 — Philly Zoo (@phillyzoo) May 22, 2023

You can vote between "Kelce and Harper" or "Hall and Oates" on the Philadelphia Zoo's website.

The zoo also has a live stream camera on the sloth cubs.

The cubs were born on Jan. 2.