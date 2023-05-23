Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Zoo holding contest to name 2 baby sloth cubs

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two baby sloth bear cubs will make their public debut Tuesday at the Philadelphia Zoo.

The 4-month-old male cubs get to explore their outdoor habitat for the very first time with their mom, Kayla, close by.

The zoo is inviting you to help name the sloth cubs.

You can vote between "Kelce and Harper" or "Hall and Oates" on the Philadelphia Zoo's website.

The zoo also has a live stream camera on the sloth cubs.

The cubs were born on Jan. 2.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 8:13 AM

