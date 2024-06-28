Philadelphia Zoo closes early due to water main break

Tractor-trailer bursts into flames on I-95; all-year schooling in Philadelphia | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Zoo had to shut down operations a little early Friday afternoon due to a water main break, according to the zoo's website.

The zoo, which is typically open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, wrote on Facebook Friday morning that they would have to close down for water main maintenance.

UPDATE: The Zoo will close at 3:00pm today, Friday 6/28, due to water main maintenance. Please email guestrelations@... Posted by Philadelphia Zoo on Friday, June 28, 2024

Guests were encouraged to email the zoo's guest relations service at guestrelations@phillyzoo.org to reschedule their visit for another day. The Philadelphia Zoo additionally thanked guests for their understanding writing they would see visitors again soon.

It's unclear at this time if the zoo will reopen Saturday.

The Philadelphia Zoo -- America's first zoo -- is celebrating its 150th anniversary this summer in a way that will benefit guests' wallets with season-long ticket deals and bundles. Monday is the zoo's actual anniversary date, which will be celebrated in partnership with Wawa Welcome America festivities.