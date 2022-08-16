Speed enforcement cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard have reduced crashes, fatalities since program began, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you travel on Roosevelt Boulevard, you have probably seen signs alerting you of speed cameras. They are part of a pilot program aimed at reducing speeding.

According to city and state officials, they are saving lives.

Tuesday morning, there was an update given on the success of the automated speed enforcement camera program. Officials revealed it has substantially reduced crashes and fatalities since it began.

"We know there's a relationship between speeding and the severity of crashes and so programs like this are essential in order to save lives and prevent serious injuries," Mike Carroll from the Philadelphia Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability said. "We've seen 93% reduction in speeding from when enforcement began in June of 2020."

Mayor Jim Kenney called on legislators to create new legislation to allow the program to continue.

It's currently set to expire in next year.