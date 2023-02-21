$1.4 million lottery ticket sold in Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Feb. 21, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Someone's feeling lucky in Philadelphia today. A top prize-winning ticket worth more than $1.4 million was sold at the Commissary Food Market in Philadelphia's Wissahickon section on Feb. 18.

The winning prize for Pennsylvania Lottery's Fast Cash Fever game was is approximately $1,484,163. Fast Cash Fever is a $20 fast play game that offers prizes starting at $200,000.

The Commissary Food Market receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.