Philadelphia-area residents rush to stores for food, salt, other essentials ahead of winter storm

Last-minute preparations for Monday's winter storm had some people in the Philadelphia region racing to the store to get food, salt and snow shovels.

At Shop Rite in Cheltenham, shoppers said they had no plans on being out in the rough conditions later.

"I really don't want to have to come out. That's why I'm out here today, to beat the storm before it comes," said Leslie, who was out shopping.

Shoppers say they would rather be safe than sorry, making sure they stock up on needed items before the snow comes.

"I just rather get a few things today instead of trying to travel out in the snow," another shopper said.

But food wasn't the only thing on people's minds. Salt and shovels were the popular items at Kilian Hardware in Chestnut Hill, which was also busy with customers.

"I heard that this is going to be a heavier snowstorm. We've been using our broom to take snow off. I knew that wasn't going to be hardy enough for the snow that is going to happen, so I stopped by to get proper equipment."

Inaara Shiraz didn't want to make the same mistake again, buying a shovel and brush to handle what's to come.

"I'm a little anxious and trying to stock up and be ready for tomorrow," she said.

