Winter Storm Watch throughout Philadelphia on Sunday; NEXT Weather Alert in effect for Monday

Bitter blast continues in Philadelphia region; NEXT Weather Alert in effect for Monday

There is a Winter Storm Watch throughout the Philadelphia region from Saturday night through Sunday. The Winter Storm Watch can become either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday depending on the track.

ALERTS

Winter Storm Watch as of 10 p.m. Saturday.

When: Monday 1 a.m. to Tuesday 1 a.m.

Where: All of South Jersey, All of Delaware, In Pennsylvania: Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester, Lower Montgomery counties.

What: Accumulating snow across the area. Heaviest south and east of the city. Lightest north and west.

Impacts: Snow-covered roads, treacherous to dangerous and long morning commute, some school closings likely, air travel and rail disruptions, need to plow or shovel.

CURRENT TIMING

3-5 a.m.: Snow develops across southern Delaware, Cape May and Cumberland counties

5-7 a.m.: Snow spreads across Philadelphia, I-95 corridor, Pennsylvania counties, all of Delaware, and South Jersey. **Lehigh Valley, Berks, Poconos, upper Buck and upper Montgomery counties see very little accumulating snow.

7-11 a.m.: Steady snow over Philadelphia and I-95 corridor. **Bands of heavy snow from central Delaware to Atlantic City.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Snow slowly tapers off across Philadelphia and Southeast Pennsylvania. **Steady snow continues over Delaware and South Jersey.

1 p.m.- 3 p.m.: Snow tapers off across the entire area.

3 p.m.- 9 p.m.: Winds increase and there will be blowing and drifting snow. Possible visibility issues.

9 p.m. -Midnight: Trailing batch of snow crosses Delaware and South Jersey.

**Everything stays frozen or re-freezes. Stairways, stoops, walkways, and roads will be very slippery.

SNOW TOTALS

5-9" band of heaviest snow across the southern half of Delaware and through Cape May, Atlantic, and Cumberland counties in South Jersey. **Toward the end of the snowfall there may be some mixing over southern Delaware and far South Jersey.

of heaviest snow across the southern half of Delaware and through Cape May, Atlantic, and Cumberland counties in South Jersey. **Toward the end of the snowfall there may be some mixing over southern Delaware and far South Jersey. 3-5" band over Lower Chester County in Pennsylvania, New Castle County in Delaware. Salem. Eastern Gloucester and Atlantic counties in South Jersey.

2-4" band over Chester, Delaware, all or half of Philadelphia, and lower Mongomery counties in Pennsylvania. Upper Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington counties in South Jersey.

1-3" band over Berks, upper Montgomery, western Burlington counties.

Trace to 1" band over Bucks, Lehigh Valley, Mercer and Poconos. This will be the area with little snow.

**If track shifts north the bands and totals will shift more northward.

**If track shifts farther south the bands and totals will shift southward.

**This will be a lighter snow. Good for snowmen and snowball fights.

OVERNIGHT

Clear skies, very cold and breezy. Low 23 (wind chill in the teens)

TOMORROW

Mostly sunny, cold, and windy. High 34 (wind chill in the 20s)

EXTENDED FORECAST

Dry Tuesday-Friday. Watching another possible storm for next weekend.

**Cold pattern continues through mid-late January with 30s for daytime highs and 20s for overnight lows.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Blustery Day. High 35, Low 23.

Monday: NEXT Alert: snow. High 30, Low 27.

Tuesday: Windy and frigid. High 32, Low 21.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 34, Low 25.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 36, Low 21.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 38, Low 22.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 38, Low 27.

