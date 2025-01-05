Winter Storm Watch throughout Philadelphia on Sunday; NEXT Weather Alert in effect for Monday
There is a Winter Storm Watch throughout the Philadelphia region from Saturday night through Sunday. The Winter Storm Watch can become either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday depending on the track.
ALERTS
Winter Storm Watch as of 10 p.m. Saturday.
When: Monday 1 a.m. to Tuesday 1 a.m.
Where: All of South Jersey, All of Delaware, In Pennsylvania: Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester, Lower Montgomery counties.
What: Accumulating snow across the area. Heaviest south and east of the city. Lightest north and west.
Impacts: Snow-covered roads, treacherous to dangerous and long morning commute, some school closings likely, air travel and rail disruptions, need to plow or shovel.
CURRENT TIMING
- 3-5 a.m.: Snow develops across southern Delaware, Cape May and Cumberland counties
- 5-7 a.m.: Snow spreads across Philadelphia, I-95 corridor, Pennsylvania counties, all of Delaware, and South Jersey. **Lehigh Valley, Berks, Poconos, upper Buck and upper Montgomery counties see very little accumulating snow.
- 7-11 a.m.: Steady snow over Philadelphia and I-95 corridor. **Bands of heavy snow from central Delaware to Atlantic City.
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Snow slowly tapers off across Philadelphia and Southeast Pennsylvania. **Steady snow continues over Delaware and South Jersey.
- 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.: Snow tapers off across the entire area.
- 3 p.m.- 9 p.m.: Winds increase and there will be blowing and drifting snow. Possible visibility issues.
- 9 p.m. -Midnight: Trailing batch of snow crosses Delaware and South Jersey.
**Everything stays frozen or re-freezes. Stairways, stoops, walkways, and roads will be very slippery.
SNOW TOTALS
- 5-9" band of heaviest snow across the southern half of Delaware and through Cape May, Atlantic, and Cumberland counties in South Jersey. **Toward the end of the snowfall there may be some mixing over southern Delaware and far South Jersey.
- 3-5" band over Lower Chester County in Pennsylvania, New Castle County in Delaware. Salem. Eastern Gloucester and Atlantic counties in South Jersey.
- 2-4" band over Chester, Delaware, all or half of Philadelphia, and lower Mongomery counties in Pennsylvania. Upper Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington counties in South Jersey.
- 1-3" band over Berks, upper Montgomery, western Burlington counties.
- Trace to 1" band over Bucks, Lehigh Valley, Mercer and Poconos. This will be the area with little snow.
**If track shifts north the bands and totals will shift more northward.
**If track shifts farther south the bands and totals will shift southward.
**This will be a lighter snow. Good for snowmen and snowball fights.
OVERNIGHT
- Clear skies, very cold and breezy. Low 23 (wind chill in the teens)
TOMORROW
- Mostly sunny, cold, and windy. High 34 (wind chill in the 20s)
EXTENDED FORECAST
- Dry Tuesday-Friday. Watching another possible storm for next weekend.
**Cold pattern continues through mid-late January with 30s for daytime highs and 20s for overnight lows.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Sunday: Blustery Day. High 35, Low 23.
Monday: NEXT Alert: snow. High 30, Low 27.
Tuesday: Windy and frigid. High 32, Low 21.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 34, Low 25.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 36, Low 21.
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 38, Low 22.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 38, Low 27.