Philadelphia Wings games to air on PHILLY57

Digital Brief: November 15, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: November 15, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: November 15, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eight Philadelphia Wings games will stream on PHILLY57 this season, the team announced Wednesday.

The Wings, part of the National Lacrosse League, open their season Dec. 2. The first game to stream on PHILLY57 will be Feb. 24. PHILLY57 is the sister station to CBS Philadelphia.

These games will also stream on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

Watch Wings games on PHILLY57 this season



February games

Saturday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. Philadelphia Wings vs. Calgary Roughnecks

March games

Sunday, March 10 at 3 p.m. Philadelphia Wings vs. Panther City Lacrosse Club

Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Wings at Georgia Swarm

Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m. Philadelphia Wings vs. Vancouver Warriors

Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. Philadelphia Wings vs. Buffalo Bandits

April games