Philadelphia Wings games to air on PHILLY57
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eight Philadelphia Wings games will stream on PHILLY57 this season, the team announced Wednesday.
The Wings, part of the National Lacrosse League, open their season Dec. 2. The first game to stream on PHILLY57 will be Feb. 24. PHILLY57 is the sister station to CBS Philadelphia.
These games will also stream on the CBS News Philadelphia app.
Watch Wings games on PHILLY57 this season
February games
- Saturday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. Philadelphia Wings vs. Calgary Roughnecks
March games
- Sunday, March 10 at 3 p.m. Philadelphia Wings vs. Panther City Lacrosse Club
- Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Wings at Georgia Swarm
- Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m. Philadelphia Wings vs. Vancouver Warriors
- Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. Philadelphia Wings vs. Buffalo Bandits
April games
- Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m. Philadelphia Wings at Panther City Lacrosse Club
- Friday, April 12 at 9 p.m. Philadelphia Wings at Colorado Mammoth
- Sunday, April 21 at 3 p.m. Philadelphia Wings at Rochester Knighthawks
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.