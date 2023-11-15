Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Wings games to air on PHILLY57

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eight Philadelphia Wings games will stream on PHILLY57 this season, the team announced Wednesday. 

The Wings, part of the National Lacrosse League, open their season Dec. 2. The first game to stream on PHILLY57 will be Feb. 24. PHILLY57 is the sister station to CBS Philadelphia.

These games will also stream on the CBS News Philadelphia app. 

Watch Wings games on PHILLY57 this season


February games

  • Saturday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. Philadelphia Wings vs. Calgary Roughnecks

March games

  • Sunday, March 10 at 3 p.m. Philadelphia Wings vs. Panther City Lacrosse Club
  • Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Wings at Georgia Swarm
  • Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m. Philadelphia Wings vs. Vancouver Warriors
  • Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. Philadelphia Wings vs. Buffalo Bandits

April games

  • Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m. Philadelphia Wings at Panther City Lacrosse Club
  • Friday, April 12 at 9 p.m. Philadelphia Wings at Colorado Mammoth
  • Sunday, April 21 at 3 p.m. Philadelphia Wings at Rochester Knighthawks

First published on November 15, 2023 / 3:35 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

