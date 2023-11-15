Philadelphia Wings partner with PHILLY57 for upcoming 2023-24 season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Wings are gearing up for the 2023-24 season, and now fans can catch all the action right from their homes. PHILLY57 announced Wednesday that it will air eight Wings games this season, including three home games and five away games.

The Wings, who play home games at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, finished last season with nine wins and nine loses in the regular season. PHILLY57 is the sister station to CBS Philadelphia.

"The excitement we've seen from Wings fans heading into this season has been next level, so we are proud to share that they will be able to catch every second of the action live," President of the Philadelphia Wings, Marc Zamarin said in a statement.

The Wings are one of 15 teams in the National Lacrosse League and a member of the NLL's Eastern Conference.

The games set to air on PHILLY57 include Saturday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. (at Calgary), Sunday, March 10 at 3 p.m. (vs Panther City), Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. (at Georgia), Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m. (vs Vancouver), Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. (vs Buffalo), Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m. (at Panther City), Friday, April 12 at 9 p.m. (at Colorado) and Sunday, April 21 at 3 p.m. (at Rochester).

Brian Smith returns for a fourth season to call the Wings' home games as their play-by-play announcer, alongside color commentator and former Wings captain Scott Gabrielsen. Mary McGuinness will be on the floor providing live updates and interviews with Wings players and staff throughout the matches.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Philadelphia Wings for another season of exciting lacrosse, strengthening our commitment to local sports coverage," said Kelly Frank, president and general manager of CBS Philadelphia.

With just two weeks left in the preseason, the Wings are working to trim their roster to 25 players to 21 on the active roster and four on the practice squad. The season officially kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 2 on the road against the New York Riptide.