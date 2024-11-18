Cloudy Tuesday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain for Wednesday. Here's the full forecast.

Tuesday will be another day with temps above normal, though the highs will likely be about five degrees cooler than Monday when our high in Philadelphia reached 66 degrees.

A warm front will lift through the area later Tuesday afternoon/evening, bringing the chance for a stray sprinkle or two but nothing of significance.

However, we ARE looking at a quick round of some heavier showers as a cold front moves across the area late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. In addition to a shower, we may even hear a rumble of thunder as the area is in the "general thunderstorms" risk from the Storm Prediction Center.

At this point, total rainfall may be in the .25 to .75 of an inch range, enough for some small ponding in spots but not a flash flooding risk scenario. Winds will also gust to 30 mph with the system Wednesday night. Behind this front temperatures plummet to the low 50s on Thursday.

Another weak front and even colder air arrive for Friday and the weekend. Highs will be only in the mid-40s to low 50s across the Delaware Valley. Thursday into Friday there will be a good chance of snow across parts of the Midwest and Ohio Valley as well as the Appalachian Mountains in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. No snow is expected for Philly but parts of the upper Poconos may see some flurries.

You may be wondering about snow in the Delaware Valley. While it's still a bit early for that (generally speaking), we do start looking at snow forecasts this time of the year. Read more about it here on our NEXT Weather story.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Clouds, p.m. shower? High of 61.

Wednesday: Rain at night. High of 62, low of 48.

Thursday: A.m. showers, chilly. High of 50, low of 42.

Friday: Cool, spotty shower. High of 49, low of 37.

Saturday: Clouds and sun. High of 54, low of 43.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High of 55, low of 41.

Monday: Sunny and clouds. High of 56, low of 37.

