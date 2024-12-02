Cold conditions continue Tuesday in Philadelphia region; tracking rain, snow for Thursday

Sunny, cold Tuesday in Philadelphia region, rain and snow on the way Thursday

Sunny, cold Tuesday in Philadelphia region, rain and snow on the way Thursday

Sunny, cold Tuesday in Philadelphia region, rain and snow on the way Thursday

The cold conditions will continue on Tuesday with morning lows in the 20s and daytime highs only reaching the mid-low 40s in the Philadelphia region.

The normal high this time of year is around 50 degrees. Wednesday will be similar but clouds will be increased ahead of our next weather maker, set to arrive by Thursday morning, prompting the NEXT Weather team to issue a weather alert as another push of even colder air arrives from Canada.

CBS News Philadelphia

This reinforcing cold front will bring the chance for spotty rain and snow showers Thursday morning, followed by a sharp drop in the mercury Thursday afternoon.

With winds picking up once again, wind chills from late Thursday through at least the first part of Saturday will not get much above 25 degrees. It does turn a bit more seasonable this weekend. It will be back to the upper 40s for the Eagles game on Sunday.

While our forecast only calls for a few spotty snow showers on Thursday, one place with feet of snow is near the Great Lakes. The lake effect snow machine is in high gear with snow bands dumping heavy snow on the east and southeast side of the lakes. If you are traveling that way, be prepared for slow travel and snow-packed roads.

CBS News Philadelphia

While things may calm down through midweek, another blast of lake effect snow will arrive by the end of the week with that colder Canadian air.

Stay with us here, the NEXT Weather Team will keep you updated on any changes ahead.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 43, low of 28.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high of 43, low of 26.

Thursday: Windy, show shower, high of 42, low of 38.

Friday: Windy, colder, high of 37, low of 29.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, high of 40, low of 24.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 48, low of 29.

Monday: Partly cloudy, cold, high of 50, low of 32.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast