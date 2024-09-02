Sunny, dry Tuesday in Philadelphia region, but rain chances increase later this week

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers on Sunday night in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We capped off the holiday weekend in the Philadelphia region with mostly sunny skies, a bit of a breeze and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Overnight, expect the winds to calm a bit, with clear skies and lows in the 50s —for the city and the shore. Further north, however, lows will be in the 40s for the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

Sunshine will be in full effect for our Tuesday, which will help warm temperatures back into the mid-upper 70s in the afternoon. Wednesday will feature another cool and crisp morning with a sunny and mild afternoon.

A little more warmth begins to return through the second half of the week, but temperatures will still be near or slightly cooler than normal with highs in the low 80s by Wednesday into Thursday. Not a drop of rain is expected for the majority of the week.

Rain looks to stay out of the forecast through Thursday, but clouds will be on the increase for Friday.

Friday late afternoon to evening is when our next system moves in. An approaching low pressure from the Mid-Atlantic will meet up with a cold front from the west.

This brings us a decent chance of rain from Friday evening through Sunday, with clearing skies expected behind the system by the beginning of next week.

7-day forecast

Tuesday: High of 77, low of 55, sunny

Wednesday: High of 79, low of 54, mostly sunny

Thursday: High of 80, low of 58, back to the 80s

Friday: High of 79, low of 65, late showers

Saturday: High of 77, low of 68, scattered showers

Sunday: High of 71, low of 59, a shower or two

Monday: High of 76, low of 54, partly cloudy