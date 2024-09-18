Stray showers Thursday morning in Philadelphia area before sun breaks through

The unsettled pattern that has been advertised all week remains in place, but the chance for rain has definitely underperformed.

As a coastal low-pressure system meanders to our east, its ability to produce much in the way of accumulating rainfall has been fairly weak. A few stray showers will be possible early in the Thursday morning commute, but it looks like as the day goes on that area of low pressure will shift east and allow for some drier air to push over the region, allowing for the clouds to break and the sunshine to mix in through the afternoon.

Temperatures Thursday morning will only dip into the mid-upper 60s, which will provide a good jumping-off point for when the sunshine begins to break through the clouds temperatures will have the potential to climb into the low, if not middle 80s Thursday afternoon.

While one coastal low-pressure system shifts east through the day on Thursday, there's some indication that an appendage off of the low-pressure system may develop a little closer to the New Jersey coast Thursday night into Friday, which may produce a little more cloud cover over New Jersey along with a few showers into Friday morning. This chance of rain going into the day on Friday will be most likely along the coast, but a few showers could spread toward the I-95 corridor. Otherwise, it'll remain mostly to partly cloudy Friday with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

By this weekend, an area of high-pressure northeast of Maine will begin to push some drier, cooler and more stable air into the Philadelphia area. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 70s, but by Sunday highs will likely be in the low-middle 70s with lows in the low 60s and upper 50s. This dose of slightly cooler conditions will be perfect with Sunday being the first official day of fall.

Monday, by the way, appears to be even cooler with temps struggling to climb out of the 60s.

Right now, the next decent chance of rain could come from a cold front that may make into the eastern half of the United States into the second half of next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: High of 81, low of 66, mainly dry

Friday: High of 80, low of 65, partly cloudy

Saturday: High of 79, low of 63, sun and clouds

Sunday: High of 73, low of 61, cooler

Monday: High of 69, low of 58, partly cloudy

Tuesday: High of 73, low of 61, mostly cloudy

Wednesday: High of 73, low of 60, mostly cloudy

