Storm system will bring scattered showers to Philadelphia region Friday. Here's the forecast.

Clouds will increase overnight ahead of a storm system that will bring scattered areas of rain to the Philadelphia region during the day Friday. It could start as some freezing rain in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley in the morning.

A winter weather advisory has been issued in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley areas until 9 a.m. After that, precipitation just becomes rain. Despite the clouds and rain, temps should top out near 50 during the afternoon hours on Friday.

Highs will likely be back into the 30s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday, but at this point the weekend is trending dry.

CBS News Philadelphia

The Philadelphia region will then warm up briefly on Monday and we might make a run at the upper 50s before another shot of cold air arrives and rain showers return for Tuesday and Wednesday.

February is still very much winter, and while there is no snow in the immediate forecast, our average snowfall in Philadelphia is 8.4 inches, our snowiest month!

We'll get more, and the NEXT Weather Team will keep you well ahead of it!

7-day NEXT Weather forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Rain. High 50, Low 35.

Saturday: Chilly start to February. High 41, Low 38.

Sunday: Clouding up. High 44, Low 23.

Monday: Hint of spring. High 57, Low 34.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 48, Low 38.

Wednesday: Shower possible. High 41, low 30.

Thursday: Rain likely. High 52, Low 35.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast