NEXT Weather: Scattered showers today, more rain tonight
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Today's rain is much needed.
Before today, we had less than a tenth of an inch of rain in May. But today we could triple or even quadruple that amount.
We could get even more at the Jersey Shore.
It's not a heavy rain, but enough to give a nice soak to the plants and grass and get us set for a sunny stretch the next few days.
A front that brought this first round of rain is moving up and out to sea.
We'll have a bit of a break in the afternoon, where it's just cloudy.
Then, to the west, a second system will come in and plow through the area this evening, around 7 p.m.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Friday: Clouds increase. High 70; Low 55
Saturday: Clouds with chance of a few showers. High 71; Low 55
Sunday: Sunny and warmer. High 77; Low 58
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 78; Low 58
Tuesday: Another nice day. High 74; Low 50
Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High 78; Low 51
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 77; Low 59
