NEXT Weather: Scattered showers today, more rain tonight

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Today's rain is much needed.

Before today, we had less than a tenth of an inch of rain in May. But today we could triple or even quadruple that amount.

We could get even more at the Jersey Shore.

It's not a heavy rain, but enough to give a nice soak to the plants and grass and get us set for a sunny stretch the next few days.

A front that brought this first round of rain is moving up and out to sea.

We'll have a bit of a break in the afternoon, where it's just cloudy.

Then, to the west, a second system will come in and plow through the area this evening, around 7 p.m.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Clouds increase. High 70; Low 55

Saturday: Clouds with chance of a few showers. High 71; Low 55

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. High 77; Low 58

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 78; Low 58

Tuesday: Another nice day. High 74; Low 50

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High 78; Low 51  

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 77; Low 59

First published on May 15, 2023 / 8:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

