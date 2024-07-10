Thursday in Philadelphia region will be less humid, but temperatures will be in the 90s once again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Our 90-plus heat wave continues Thursday for the eighth consecutive day in the Philadelphia area.

While highs will be above normal, the humidity levels will be noticeably lower than they have been over the past several days, thanks to a cold front sweeping through overnight.

Most of Thursday will be dry, but there may be a few isolated showers or storms along the coast as the front stalls. That front works its way back inland on Friday and will provide the focus for showers and storms, some of which will produce localized flooding concerns. The showers and storms may linger into Saturday morning before ending.

Friday will be our only day of relief from the heat with highs in the low 80s. By Saturday and Sunday, we rebound back to the 90s. Early next week, the high temperature could approach the upper 90s, prompting a potential weather alert for Monday and Tuesday.

Philadelphia averages 30 90-degree days each year, and we have already seen 18 90-degree days in 2024. Most of our hot season is still ahead of us. In 2023, there were 24 90-degree days. This is also our eighth consecutive month of above-average temperatures.

The last time Philadelphia had a run of eight or more days of 90-plus was in 2022 when 10 consecutive days occurred — Aug. 2 to Aug. 11.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Alert Team for the latest updates on the heat, the remnants of Beryl and any storms.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: High of 90, low of 76, sunny and less humid

Friday: High of 82, low of 73, showers and storms

Saturday: High of 91, low of 73, AM showers

Sunday: High of 93, low of 74, sunny, hot

Monday: High of 97, low of 75, NEXT Weather Alert

Tuesday: High of 100, low of 78, NEXT Weather Alert

Wednesday: High of 97, low of 79, Mostly sunny

