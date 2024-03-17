Philadelphia weather: Sunny and mild St. Patrick's Day, cooler temps will start the week

NEXT Weather: Highs in the 60s for St. Patrick's Day, temps drop to start spring

NEXT Weather: Highs in the 60s for St. Patrick's Day, temps drop to start spring

NEXT Weather: Highs in the 60s for St. Patrick's Day, temps drop to start spring

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We'll have a spring-like St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia Sunday, but if you're sensitive to tree pollen, today might not be the best day to be outside.

Allergy outlook

While air quality levels are "good" Sunday, tree pollen is at the extreme Sunday.

However, weeds, ragweed and grass are at low levels, while mold is at moderate levels.

Pollen and allergy outlook for Sunday, March 17, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

St. Patrick's Day weather

Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild for your St. Patrick's Day celebrations. High temperatures will reach the low 60s, and winds could kick up to 10-25 mph.

The Poconos and upper Lehigh Valley might've seen a few light pre-dawn showers this morning, but nothing major that'll stick around.

Enjoy the mild air while it lasts, because a cool down is on the way. A cold front moving through the region Sunday afternoon will usher in cooler temperatures and winds that'll make it feel much chillier by tonight.

Forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Cold air moves back in

We'll really feel the change in temperatures Monday through Wednesday, when highs will range from the mid-40s to near 50s. It'll be cloudier throughout the day Monday with high temperatures only reaching close to 50.

Tuesday, March 19 is the first official day of spring, but it'll also be the chilliest day of the week. Areas north and west of Philadelphia could see some snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday.

The region will still have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and temperatures will linger in the high 40s to mid-50s throughout the week.

Our next chance for rain comes late Friday through the weekend.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, March 17, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: High of 61

Monday: High of 50, low of 39, breezy and cooler

Tuesday: High of 47, low of 33, chilly start to spring

Wednesday: High of 54, low of 37, partly sunny and breezy

Thursday: High of 49, low of 30, sunny and breezy

Friday: High of 51, low of 30, chance for PM showers

Saturday: High of 49, low of 39, chance for showers